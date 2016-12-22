Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Killed by Arkansas Officer Was From Las Vegas

December 22, 2016 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Arkansas, Benjamin Ortiz, Fayetteville, Las Vegas news

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, say a man fatally shot by a Washington County deputy was a 25-year-old Nevada man.

Police Chief Greg Tabor said in a statement Thursday that Benjamin Ortiz of Las Vegas died after being shot by sheriff’s Cpl. Brad Robinson.

Tabor says Robinson was at a tire store for repairs on his patrol car Wednesday afternoon when Ortiz walked toward him with a knife in his hand.

Police say Robinson drew his gun and backed away while telling Ortiz to stop and drop the weapon, then shot Ortiz when he lunged at him with the knife.

Tabor says a note found in Ortiz’s backpack discussed suicide and left instructions to his family and friends about what to do after his death.

Robinson is on paid leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia