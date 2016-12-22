Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Life Sentence for Man, 21, in Neighborhood Mom Killing Case

December 22, 2016 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Derrick Andrews, Erich Milton Nowsch Jr., Las Vegas news, shooting death, Tammy Myers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has sentenced a 21-year-old defendant to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the shooting death of a Las Vegas mom in a neighborhood cul-de-sac last year.

Erich Milton Nowsch Jr. was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of Tammy Meyers in February 2015. He’ll be eligible for parole after 10 years, but also must serve at least four more years for a weapons enhancement.

Getaway driver Derrick Andrews was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and accessory to murder.

The Meyers slaying was initially cast as road rage while Myers taught her 15-year-old daughter to drive. Authorities later attributed it to a series of misunderstandings and parties mistakenly identifying each other.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia