Jobless Rates Fall in Nevada’s 3 Major Metro Areas

December 21, 2016 8:53 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The unemployment rate is down in all three of Nevada’s main metropolitan areas, just as it is in the state overall.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that the Las Vegas area’s jobless rate was 5.1 percent in November. The rate was down to 4.2 percent in the Reno-Sparks area, and Carson City’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.

Those rates are not seasonally adjusted.

State officials say Esmeralda and Eureka counties had the lowest unemployment rates and some of the highest average weekly wages thanks to their high concentration of mining jobs.

Nye, Lyon and Mineral counties had the highest unemployment rates.

Nevada’s overall unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in November, which was a nine-year low. That figure is seasonally adjusted.

