Electrical Fire in Las Vegas Home Attic Displaces 6

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas fire officials are warning area home owners of the dangers of electrical fires after faulty wiring caused a blaze that left six adults displaced early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire at the home on the 1200 block of Palm Terrace was reported around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski reported.
The home’s occupants said they woke up to discover no electricity to the home and the smell of smoke.
Firefighters spotted light smoke coming from attic vents on the one-story woodframe house. After a look in the attic, crews found smoldering wires that was charring wood and quickly put out the smoldering wood.
Despite containing fire, damage was estimated at $5,000 and six adults living in the home were temporarily displaced.
Szymanski said electrical fire account for the second-leading cause of fires in Las Vegas, causing more property damage than all other fire types combined. Homeowners were alerted to make sure their home’s electrical wiring was properly maintained, particularly during the holiday season with its preponderance of electrical decorations.