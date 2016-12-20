No. 25 Oregon St. Women Rally to Nip UNLV 62-59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sydney Wiese scored 25 points and No. 25 Oregon State scored the last seven points of the game to defeat UNLV 62-59 in the Play4Kay Shootout on Monday night.
The Rebels missed all five of their field goals in the last four minutes and didn’t score after a pair of free throws from Brooke Johnson at 3:27 made it 59-55.
Two free throws by Breanna Brown tied it with 47 seconds left. After a UNLV miss, Gabriella Hanson made one free throw at 22.8 seconds and Mikayla Pivec made a steal and two free throws at 14 seconds. A 3-point attempt by Johnson with 2 seconds left was off the mark.
Oregon State (8-1) had 22 turnovers. Wiese had four 3-pointers and is two behind Candice Wiggins’ Pac-12 record of 295.
Dakota Gonzalez had 16 points for UNLV (8-2). Her jumper had the Rebels, who lost point guard Nikki Wheatley to a knee injury in the third quarter, up nine with 7:12 to play.