Best Bars In Las Vegas To Ring In 2017

By Debbie Hall New Years Eve in Las Vegas is one of the most exciting times of the year with an estimated 250,000 people visiting Las Vegas. While big name stars such as Elton John and Lionel Richie are performing, there are those residents and visitors who might want to bring in 2017 in a different way. There are bars in Las Vegas that offer a view of the fireworks, some funk and bowling, southern rock ‘n’ roll or some decadent dining to create the experience that is Las Vegas on New Years Eve.

Brooklyn Bowl

The LINQ Promenade

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 862-2695

www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas The LINQ Promenade3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 862-2695 Brooklyn Bowl at The LINQ Promenade will feature George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at 8 p.m. along with 32 bowling lanes and five bars. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken will be available to munch on while celebrating one of the biggest nights of the year. The venue offers three levels spanning nearly 80,000 square feet with the party beginning early and continuing throughout the night. Tickets are available for purchase at the entrance of Brooklyn Bowl or online.

Hogs ‘n’ Heifers

201 N. 3rd St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 676-1457

www.hogsandheifers.com 201 N. 3rd St.Las Vegas, NV 89101(702) 676-1457 Hogs & Heifers Saloon in downtown Las Vegas was created to be an American classic country and southern rock dive bar. Bartenders dance on the bar while motorcyclists talk about their hogs and drink brews. It is a rowdy, fun place with a place to park motorcycles and hang outside or be part of the excitement indoors. The music is loud and the screams will be louder when the clock strikes midnight.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

3663 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 385-2226

www.cabowabocantina.com Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood3663 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 385-2226 Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will host a New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31. The cantina offers a Strip-side patio party featuring an unobstructed view of Las Vegas' New Year's Eve fireworks display. It combines the vibe of rock with a south of the border party atmosphere. General admission to the patio is priced starting at $200 per person, which includes an all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access to the patio starts at $500 per person, which includes front-and-center seating, an all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal including appetizer, entrée and dessert from the cantina's menu.

HEXX Kitchen + Bar and Chateau

Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

(702) 331-5100

www.hexxlasvegas.com Paris Las Vegas3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, Nevada 89109(702) 331-5100 HEXX Kitchen + Bar and Chateau will ring in the New Year with deluxe packages, fireworks and night of celebration under the Eiffel Tower replica on the Las Vegas Strip, with an option of enjoying a three-course meal and champagne toast at an additional cost. The 15,000-square-foot, indoor main room features a place to dance and party while the rooftop offers a panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and the fireworks show. From 9 p.m. until midnight, general admission tickets will offer premium open bar with access to both the main room and rooftop. Guests with VIP packages will receive bottle service featuring Belvedere vodka and Moet champagne. At midnight, guests can toast to the New Year with a champagne toast underneath the Eiffel Tower replica on the rooftop.