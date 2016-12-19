Women Killed in North Las Vegas Crash Identified

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are identifying three women who died after a suspected drunken driving crash in North Las Vegas that also injured three other people Saturday.
KLAS-TV reports the Clark County Coroner said Monday the women killed were 23-year-old Danyell Francesca Young, 21-year-old Qua’Tagah Macklin and 22-year-old Yaniesha Finklin.
North Las Vegas police say they were among five women driving in a Hyundai sedan when a man in a speeding Cadillac ran through a stop sign and crashed their car.
One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women died later at University Medical Center.
Investigators say impairment and speed both contributed to the crash.
The Cadillac driver was also hospitalized after the crash. It is unclear if he will face charges.