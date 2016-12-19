Protest Outside Nevada’s Electoral College Vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. – About 40 protesters gathered outside the Nevada Capitol to express their opposition to President-elect Donald Trump.
Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada and its six Electoral College votes, so the message by the protesters was apparently aimed at the national outcome.
They carried signs that said “Love Trumps Hate” and “Unfit to Lead Our Nation.” One passer-by honked his horn in support of the gathering.
Clinton carried Nevada against President-elect Trump. Unlike in some other states, Nevada’s electors are required to cast their ballot accordingly. If they don’t, state law requires Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to appoint someone to replace them, and repeat the process until she finds an elector willing to follow the law.
Paul Catha of Reno, Greg Gardella of Reno and Larry Jackson of Fallon all voted for Sanders in the February caucuses, But say they’re looking forward to voting for Clinton Monday.