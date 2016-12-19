Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Protest Outside Nevada’s Electoral College Vote

December 19, 2016 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Barbara Cegavske, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Electoral College, Hillary Clinton, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. – About 40 protesters gathered outside the Nevada Capitol to express their opposition to President-elect Donald Trump.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada and its six Electoral College votes, so the message by the protesters was apparently aimed at the national outcome.

They carried signs that said “Love Trumps Hate” and “Unfit to Lead Our Nation.” One passer-by honked his horn in support of the gathering.

Clinton carried Nevada against President-elect Trump. Unlike in some other states, Nevada’s electors are required to cast their ballot accordingly. If they don’t, state law requires Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to appoint someone to replace them, and repeat the process until she finds an elector willing to follow the law.

Paul Catha of Reno, Greg Gardella of Reno and Larry Jackson of Fallon all voted for Sanders in the February caucuses, But say they’re looking forward to voting for Clinton Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia