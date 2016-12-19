Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Female Prison Inmate Dies at Hospice Center

December 19, 2016 2:49 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada prison authorities say a 61-year-old female inmate died at a hospice over the weekend.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that an autopsy will be performed on 61-year-old inmate Susan Roux after her death at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Center early Saturday morning.

Officials say Roux was sentenced to the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center nearly five years ago after being convicted of being a habitual criminal.

She was serving a sentence of at least six years and up to about 16 years in prison.

