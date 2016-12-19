Cops Release Surveillance Video in Fatal Vegas Bus Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in a fight on an RTC bus last week that ended in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, authorities said.

Video surveillance released Monday by Las Vegas Metro Homicide detectives showed the three suspects who shot and killed Jonathan Potter on the bus near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road last Thursday evening, a LVMPD statement reported.

According to investigators, Potter got into a verbal argument with the three suspects, which turned into a physical fight with one of those young men.

When the bus stopped at East Washington and Virgil Street, the three suspects can be seen leaving the bus. Witnesses said one of the suspects turned back, pulled a handgun and fired one round, killing Potter.

The suspect who fired the fatal shot was described as a black teenager between 15 and 16 years old, 5’2″ tall with a thin build. The second suspect is a black man, 18 to 20 years old, approximately 5’9″ tall with a medium build and a goatee. The third suspect is also a light-skinned black man between 18 and 20 years old and 5’9″ tall. He had a tattoo of roses with an unknown name on his left upper chest.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a passenger of the bus between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to contact investigators at 702-828-3521.