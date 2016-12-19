Cops: 2 Arrested After Fatally Beating Victim with a Pipe

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two men were arrested and face murder charges after allegedly striking and ultimately killing a man with a pipe earlier this month, according to authorities.
Fili Fagaima, 51, and Aaron Makuakane, 18, were arrested and charged with murder in the death that happened following the attack on the 800 block of East Twain Avenue on December 9, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses reported several people got into a verbal altercation inside a business at that location. The victim left, but was confronted a short time later by two suspects. During that confrontation, the victim was hit in the head with what is believed to be a pipe.
The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he spent several days on life support before eventually succumbing to his injuries.
Fagaima and Makuakane were identified and arrested following the attack, then had murder counts added following the victim’s death.