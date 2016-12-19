Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Children Dropped From Second-Floor Balcony to Escape Vegas Fire

December 19, 2016 8:56 AM
Filed Under: clark county fire, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Fire, South Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say children escaped an apartment fire when they were dropped from a second-story balcony.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports no one was hurt in the fire that started in a kitchen around midnight Monday.

Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Chris Blackburn says it’s not the way he’d recommend to escape a fire, but he’s reluctant to second-guess the split-second decision.

He says forced 10 people from two apartments in the building near South Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a kitchen. It was quickly put out after crews arrived.

Firefighters are investigating how it started.

