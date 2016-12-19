Children Dropped From Second-Floor Balcony to Escape Vegas Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say children escaped an apartment fire when they were dropped from a second-story balcony.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports no one was hurt in the fire that started in a kitchen around midnight Monday.
Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Chris Blackburn says it’s not the way he’d recommend to escape a fire, but he’s reluctant to second-guess the split-second decision.
He says forced 10 people from two apartments in the building near South Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road.
Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a kitchen. It was quickly put out after crews arrived.
Firefighters are investigating how it started.