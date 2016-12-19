Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

21 Displaced After Las Vegas Apartment Fire

December 19, 2016 2:46 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada Red Cross is helping 21 people after a fire broke out at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Crews were called Sunday evening to reports of smoke coming from the front door of a downstairs unit of a six-unit, two-story apartment building on Clifford Ave., near South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard.

Officials say they prevented the fire from spreading into the unit above it. No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It appears to have started in the bedroom of the downstairs unit. Damage is estimated at $70,000.

