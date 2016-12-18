Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Arizona Man Dies After Medical Episode-Related Vegas Crash

December 18, 2016 2:35 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man is dead after an apparent medical episode-related crash in Nevada.

Las Vegas Metro police say the crash was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday near Sam Boyd Stadium.

The say driver in the single-vehicle crash was a 64-year-old man from Lake Havasu City.

Police say he was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation by police indicates the driver may have experienced a medical episode.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

