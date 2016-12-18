Man Killed in Las Vegas Condo Fire Identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after a fire in a Las Vegas condominium.
Clark County officials say 64-year-old Richard Allen Adams died at Sunrise Hospital.
The cause and manner of death are pending a completed autopsy by the county coroner.
The fire occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday near Desert Inn and Pecos.
Several people called 911 and a fire was burning through the roof of a condominium when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Adams was transported to the Hospital in critical condition.
County arson investigators have determined the cause of the fire was accidental and likely the result of an electrical problem in an overhead bathroom fan.
The say damage to the condo is estimated at $300,000.