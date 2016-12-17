3 Killed, 3 Injured in North Las Vegas Crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Three women have died and three others were injured after a suspected drunken driving crash in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas police say five women were driving in a Hyundai sedan just before 10 a.m. Saturday when a man speeding in a Cadillac sedan ran through a stop sign at an intersection near Allen Lane and Colton Avenue and crashed into the women’s vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women died later at University Medical Center.
Investigators say impairment and speed both contributed to the crash.
The Cadillac driver was also hospitalized after the crash. It is unclear if he will face charges.