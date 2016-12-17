3 Killed, 3 Injured in North Las Vegas Crash

KXNT News/Talk Radio 840 AMAbout KXNT | Contact Us | Programming Schedule | Contests | Promotions | Advertise With Us | Jobs & Internships | Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information and talk source for Las Vegas and all of southern Nevada. KXNT boasts the largest radio news department in Las […]