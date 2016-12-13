Man, Police Exchange Gunfire in Southwest Vegas Valley Neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police surrounded a home for hours Tuesday after a domestic dispute led to a man exchanging fire with officers in a southwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood, according to authorities.
The incident began when officers arriving for calls of a domestic disturbance encountered a man armed with a rifle outside the home on the 7700 block of Coral Cactus Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
After engaging the man, shots were fired between the suspect and the officers. No police personnel suffered injuries during the exchange.
The suspect went to a nearby residence. After several hours of negotiations, the suspect and another person inside the home surrendered peacefully.
The intersection of West Robindale Road and South Decatur Boulevard remained closed most the afternoon while police worked to resolve the situation.
One Comment