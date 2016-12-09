Cosmopolitan Joins Vegas’ Pay for Parking Properties

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas drivers will continue digging into their pockets as the city’s fourth major hotel and gambling company, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, announced plans Friday to begin charging for self-parking and valet services beginning next year.

Starting in early 2017, self-parking at the Cosmopolitan will cost $7 for 1 to 4 hours, $10 for 4 to 24 hours and an additional $10 for any period over 24 hours. Meanwhile, valet parking rates will be $13 for 1 to 4 hours, $18 for 4 to 24 hours with an added $18 a day once a vehicle has been parked over 24 hours.

Special event parking rates will also be in effect during major events or peak periods, including holidays. Nevada residents will not receive any discount on parking, although members of the hotel’s Identity Membership and Rewards program above Sterling status are eligible for free self-parking. Members at Gold status or higher are eligible to receive free valet parking.

Cosmopolitan President and Chief Executive Officer Bill McBeath told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the move came after close examination of activity in their self-parking garage. While the garage is routinely finding itself closer to capacity, that increase in traffic do not correspond the more business at the Cosmo, leading the company to determine drivers were regularly using the Cosmo’s parking facilities while they visited over Strip properties.

The Cosmopolitan’s decision follows similar moves by MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Las Vegas to begin charging for parking.

Despite the current trend, fellow Strip property owners at Las Vegas Sands, Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos have maintained their current stance of providing free parking to guests for the foreseeable future.