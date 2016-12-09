Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bundy Brothers Balk at Attending Vegas US Court Hearing

December 9, 2016 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Ammon Bundy, Cliven Bundy, Las Vegas, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two sons of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy refused to attend, and several co-defendants shouted an oath of defiance at the end of a federal court hearing to schedule trials for 17 men accused of conspiring to take up arms against federal agents in April 2014.

A U.S. magistrate judge decided not to order marshals to bring Ammon and Ryan Bundy to court by force, so the two Bundy sons who were acquitted of federal charges in an Oregon wildlife refuge occupation remained in a nearby holding cell.

They were provided a speaker to hear the Las Vegas court proceedings.

Another co-defendant, Peter Santilli, blurted out that the two didn’t want to be shackled.

The judge made no immediate rulings on a range of arguments, including prosecutors’ requests to have three trials and defendants’ requests to be tried together beginning Feb. 6, or in groups of their choosing.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Get Started
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia