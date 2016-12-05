Vegas-Area Ballot Recount Looks at Bulk of Statewide Sample

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A ballot recount began Monday at a county election warehouse near Las Vegas where officials handling the bulk of a statewide effort say it will take all week to review thousands of votes cast in the Nov. 8 election.
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters that 25 employees are examining ballots cast in 84 precincts in and around Las Vegas. Gloria said he’s not sure yet how many ballots that will be, but he says the tally will be done by Friday.
Only eight other precincts in four Nevada counties are being reviewed at the request of independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente.
De La Fuente picked the 92 precincts statewide that he wanted reviewed, including one in Clark County that he listed twice.
If the sample shows a discrepancy of at least 1 percent for De La Fuente or Democrat Hillary Clinton, a full recount will be launched in all 17 Nevada counties.
Clinton defeated President-elect Donald Trump in Nevada by 27,202 votes, out of 1.1 million votes cast.
De La Fuente finished last, with a fraction of 1 percent of the vote. That was well behind even the choice, “None of These Candidates,” which drew about 2.5 percent.
De La Fuente last week requested and paid about $14,000 for the Nevada recount to provide what he called a counterbalance to the review sought by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Nevada Secretary of State spokeswoman Gail Anderson said counting began last week in Carson City and Douglas, Mineral and Nye counties. The Nevada recount will be finished by the end of this week, she said.
One Comment
In this election you could say the Harry Reid Machine, and I am sure Demo’s are taking full credit. The truth is Voters are not paying for the Raiders to come to Las Vegas, especially with a tiny 30,000 stadium, and no one liked the Republican Candidate, appointed by the Governor.
Unless the Democratic Elect does a miracle, she might find being re-elected is hard to do.
The State of Nevada just went from being #1 in representation to being #100. She will have Zero say-so about anything.
You can also bet Nevada is back on the table for storing Nuclear Waste… people have long waited for Reid to leave office.
Reid voted for Republican and Democratic Presidents to put us 20 trillion dollars in debt. Reid belongs in jail.