Man Found Shot, Killed on Vegas Street

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are trying to piece together what led to the shooting death of a man found dead on a Las Vegas street Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim in the street on the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.
Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and saw the victim in the street. However, no suspect or suspects have been identified and a motive in the killing was not immediately clear.
The murder was the 153rd homicide investigated by LVMPD Homicide Section detectives in 2016.
One Comment
