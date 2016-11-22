Best 24 Hour Diners In Las Vegas

There is something about a diner that makes eating so fun. Many times, the owners greet the guests and even serve the food. Diners are part of Americana and Las Vegas is no different. This is a tourist town, so many Vegas residents are also up at all hours of the night and ready to eat. Whether looking for a hearty breakfast, a quick sandwich or a fresh-brewed cup of joe, these diners in Las Vegas are ready for guests 24/7.

Vickie’s Diner

1700 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

(702) 444-4459

www.vickiesdiner.com 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89104(702) 444-4459 It may be considered a “hole-in-the-wall,” but Vickie’s Diner is loved by long-time residents and tourists. It is not retro, but an original old-school soda fountain with counter seating as well as tables. The menu includes American comfort food as well as breakfast and chef specials. It is open 24/7 and even offers delivery to certain locations.

Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant

4875 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

(702) 380-8487

www.blueberryhillrestaurants.com 4875 W. Flamingo RoadLas Vegas, NV 89103(702) 380-8487 Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant has been operating since the 1990s and offers four Vegas locales. Known for its butter cream waffle batter, made fresh daily onsite with pure butter and fresh whole Grade AA eggs, this is the place to go for breakfast any time of day or night. Lunch and dinner menus are also available 24/7. The west Flamingo Road location features an onsite bakery, where all pies and cakes are made from scratch, and a banquet room for special occasions. The west Flamingo Road and south Decatur Boulevard locations offer homemade fudge.

The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge

2985 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 735-4177 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. S.Las Vegas, NV 89109(702) 735-4177

www.peppermilllasvegas.com A vintage Las Vegas hang-out that opened on Dec. 26, 1972, The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge is known for its huge portions and unique drinks in a separate lounge. Breakfast is served 24/7, including specialty dishes, omelets, pancakes and waffles. Bar food, lunch and dinner items are also on the menu. Related: Homemade Loaded Hummus Recipe From Jennifer Farley

Marilyn’s Café

The Tuscany Suites & Casino

255 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

(702) 893-8933

www.tuscanylv.com/dining The Tuscany Suites & Casino255 E. Flamingo RoadLas Vegas, NV 89169(702) 893-8933 Marilyn’s Café in The Tuscany Suites & Casino features a friendly staff, homemade classics on the menu and late-night specials. Soup, salads and sandwiches are the specialty here, along with breakfast served 24/7. Biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and eggs, and the country sausage lovers bowl are some of the feel-good breakfast menu items at Marilyn’s. Gluten-free and seniors’ menus are also available.