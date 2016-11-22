Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Best 24 Hour Diners In Las Vegas

November 22, 2016 8:00 AM
There is something about a diner that makes eating so fun. Many times, the owners greet the guests and even serve the food. Diners are part of Americana and Las Vegas is no different. This is a tourist town, so many Vegas residents are also up at all hours of the night and ready to eat. Whether looking for a hearty breakfast, a quick sandwich or a fresh-brewed cup of joe, these diners in Las Vegas are ready for guests 24/7.
Vickie’s Diner
1700 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
(702) 444-4459
www.vickiesdiner.com

It may be considered a “hole-in-the-wall,” but Vickie’s Diner is loved by long-time residents and tourists. It is not retro, but an original old-school soda fountain with counter seating as well as tables. The menu includes American comfort food as well as breakfast and chef specials. It is open 24/7 and even offers delivery to certain locations.

Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant
4875 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
(702) 380-8487
www.blueberryhillrestaurants.com

Blueberry Hill Family Restaurant has been operating since the 1990s and offers four Vegas locales. Known for its butter cream waffle batter, made fresh daily onsite with pure butter and fresh whole Grade AA eggs, this is the place to go for breakfast any time of day or night. Lunch and dinner menus are also available 24/7. The west Flamingo Road location features an onsite bakery, where all pies and cakes are made from scratch, and a banquet room for special occasions. The west Flamingo Road and south Decatur Boulevard locations offer homemade fudge.

The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge
2985 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
(702) 735-4177
www.peppermilllasvegas.com

A vintage Las Vegas hang-out that opened on Dec. 26, 1972, The Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge is known for its huge portions and unique drinks in a separate lounge. Breakfast is served 24/7, including specialty dishes, omelets, pancakes and waffles. Bar food, lunch and dinner items are also on the menu.

Marilyn’s Café
The Tuscany Suites & Casino
255 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
(702) 893-8933
www.tuscanylv.com/dining

Marilyn’s Café in The Tuscany Suites & Casino features a friendly staff, homemade classics on the menu and late-night specials. Soup, salads and sandwiches are the specialty here, along with breakfast served 24/7. Biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and eggs, and the country sausage lovers bowl are some of the feel-good breakfast menu items at Marilyn’s. Gluten-free and seniors’ menus are also available.

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop
Jerry’s Nugget Casino
1821 N. Las Vegas Blvd.
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
(702) 399-3000
www.jerrysnugget.com

Opened in 1964, Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop in Jerry’s Nugget Casino is still operated by the Stamis family. The diner offers a full menu 24/7 including breakfast, lunch and dinner. There are late-night specials and a full array of comfort food, sandwiches and desserts. Arrive between 11 a.m. and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays for lobster and steak for under $20, or shrimp and steak for under $14.

