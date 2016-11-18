Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tarkanian Sues Rosen Over Election Defamation

November 18, 2016 11:35 AM
Filed Under: 2016 election, Danny Tarkanian, defamation, Jacky Rosen, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican candidate who narrowly lost the most expensive congressional race in the nation is accusing the Democrat who won of defaming him with advertisements in the final days of the campaign.

Danny Tarkanian said Friday his lawsuit isn’t contesting Jacky Rosen’s 47-to-46 percent win in the Nov. 8 election.
Instead, it seeks $7.5 million in damages.

AUDIO: Hear Danny Tarkanian explain the lawsuit with KXNT’s Heidi Harris; 11/18/16

Tarkanian accuses the congresswoman-elect of airing ads with claims “nearly identical” to allegations that won him a $150,000 defamation settlement following his failed 2004 bid for state Senate.

One Rosen ad accused Tarkanian of helping to set up scams that cost senior citizens millions of dollars.

A state Democratic party official says similar ads didn’t draw legal challenges after races Tarkanian lost for various offices in 2006 and 2012 — and during the GOP primary that he won earlier this year.

  1. Judith Klein says:
    November 18, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    i HOPE HE WINS THIS..THE ADS WERE SCURILOUS

