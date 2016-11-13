7 Arrested in Las Vegas Donald Trump Protests

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities say nearly a thousand protesters marched on the Las Vegas strip sidewalks in a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump.
Las Vegas Police Captain Christopher Tomaino said late Saturday that seven people were arrested on charges that they blocked traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard after a vocal but otherwise peaceful demonstration at the Trump hotel.
Dozens of Trump supporters faced off with the protesters with police separating the two factions.
Police said crowds dispersed after about three hours. No damage or injuries had been reported.
One Comment
WHAT A SAD BUNCH OF POOR LOSERS.
President elect Trump has stated his position several times.
If you are an illegal immigrant and have been committing crimes, “bad hombres” you will be going home, otherwise (i am)/(we are) glad to have you. Many of you work very hard and are productive.
An example of a person that should go home…
A corrupt Mexican DEA employee has been using his vehicle to commit insurance fraud.
His vehicle is described as a cream colored older model Cadillac Escalade. He was last seen running his scam at the one of the major casino’s self park parking garage in Las Vegas.
He tried the scam on me….
I got into my vehicle which was parked on the top floor of the self park garage. I had parked my car in an area with many open spots around me. The lot was only about 2/3 full.
As I started my car, I glanced up to look into my rear view mirror when I watched this older cream colored Cadillac quickly pull up and place the front of his car directly behind me and sit. His car was perfectly positioned so that I might have missed it if I had not seen him drive up. I watched for a few more moments when he spotted me watching him in the rear view mirror. He then quickly pulled back then forward then back and forward again and I presume he exited the parking lot because as I left I could not see his car anywhere.
Description: ~2005 Cream colored Cadillac Escalade,mexican male driver approximately 30 years of age with short military style hair cut, last spotted at the $%#@ parking garage.
I called the Casino security and gave them a description of the car and driver. I also indicated I was parked so that they could see the entire incident on security cameras.
If you see this person in a casino parking lot, contact the casino security.
We all know Mexico has a problem with corrupt law enforcement. With corruption being as pervasive as it is in Mexico, why would law enforcement employees of Mexican descent in the U.S. be any different?
Everyone be careful. He is corrupt piece-of-s**t..
I had a very good look at this person as I stared into my rear view mirror waiting for him to move. I have seen him several other times thereafter. CORRUPT FBI AND DEA EMPLOYEES WILL COMMIT MURDER TO COVER UP THEIR CRIMES.