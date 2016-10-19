Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cancelled Stones Concert May Ease Vegas Traffic

October 19, 2016 4:43 PM
2016 election, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Mick Jagger, presidential debate, rolling stones, UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mick Jagger’s sore throat may have helped ease a bad case of congestion Wednesday.

The Rolling Stones canceled its concert in Las Vegas when frontman Jagger was told by doctors to rest his voice after coming down with laryngitis.

Some 20,000 fans were expected to descend on the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip about the same time authorities were closing roads and freeways surrounding the nearby Thomas & Mack Center. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas arena will be hosting Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the final debate of the presidential election.

About 1,000 people were expected inside the debate hall, and many more outside.

Authorities warned residents and tourists to prepare for blocked streets and detours around McCarran International Airport, at UNLV, and on some major roads crossing the busy Las Vegas Strip.

