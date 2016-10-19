Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Adelson Gives $2M to Fight Nevada Pot Measure

October 19, 2016 8:49 AM
Filed Under: 2016 election, Las Vegas, marijuana measure, Question 2, sheldon adelson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is putting $2 million into a fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in Nevada.

Financial disclosures due Tuesday showed the Las Vegas Sands casino owner is the biggest donor to the Protect Nevada’s Children PAC, which also received tens of thousands of dollars from MGM Resorts, the South Point casino and Boyd Gaming.

That group is fighting Question 2, a statewide ballot measure.

Adelson’s wife founded clinics that treat drug addiction, and he is a major contributor to anti-marijuana efforts. He recently donated $1 million to oppose recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.

Two PACs supporting legalization raised $1.8 million in the past four months, which is close to opponents’ $2.1 million haul. Pro-Question 2 donations are mostly from the marijuana industry and a pot policy reform group.

