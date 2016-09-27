Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Here’s An All-GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016

Filed Under: J. Cole, kehlani, Life Is Beautiful, life is beautiful 2016, mumfod and sons, the lumineers

For its fourth consecutive year, the Life Is Beautiful food, music, art and ideas festival transformed Downtown Las Vegas in to an oasis of sensory indulgence. Words almost don’t do it justice, and pictures fall flat, so we decided the best—and most 2016—way to wrap-it-up is in GIFs.

giphy 2 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Composer and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kamasi Washington filled the Ambassador stage with a full band.
giphy 3 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Singer-songwriter Jack Garrat played the drums and keyboards simultaneously … before disappearing into a cloud of rock-star smoke.

giphy 11 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
The visuals at Kaytranada’s set took inspiration from old TLC music videos, nature and his “eye-opening” 99.9% album artwork.

giphy 12 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Oakland songstress Kehlani thanked fans who’ve supported since her Soundcloud beginnings before launching in to her biggest hit yet, “CRZY.”

giphy 7 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Giant connect four and cornhole? Found in the backyard at the Place on Seventh, a.k.a. Kindhouse.

giphy 9 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
“River” songstress Bishop Briggs let the music move her.

giphy 4 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
And sons. They’re all there, we promise.
giphy 5 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
The audience was always dancing during The Lique’s set … “The Frequency” just happens to come with choreography.

giphy 13 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
As the sole hip-hop act to close the festival, Bae Cole J. Cole entertained with high-energy and humble storytelling.

giphy 16 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Sir the Baptist took the crowd “to church,” complete with soul claps.

giphy 10 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Brittany Rose and her band wowed–no surprise considering she beat 15 other local acts to earn her place on the festival lineup.

giphy Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
Bubbles, hula hoops, repeat at the Kalliope art car.

giphy 1 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
British dance music duo Snakehips closed their set with their Tinashe and Chance the Rapper collaboration “All My Friends,” plus a sea of confetti.

giphy 14 Heres An All GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016
During “Ho Hey,” The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz told the audience “You can take your phones out now. But after this song, can we just agree to be together?”

All GIFS created by Camille Cannon. Shareable versions can be found HERE.

Want to be the first to know about KXNT events, contests and giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen