Here’s An All-GIF Recap of Life Is Beautiful 2016

For its fourth consecutive year, the Life Is Beautiful food, music, art and ideas festival transformed Downtown Las Vegas in to an oasis of sensory indulgence. Words almost don’t do it justice, and pictures fall flat, so we decided the best—and most 2016—way to wrap-it-up is in GIFs.



Composer and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kamasi Washington filled the Ambassador stage with a full band.



Singer-songwriter Jack Garrat played the drums and keyboards simultaneously … before disappearing into a cloud of rock-star smoke.



The visuals at Kaytranada’s set took inspiration from old TLC music videos, nature and his “eye-opening” 99.9% album artwork.



Oakland songstress Kehlani thanked fans who’ve supported since her Soundcloud beginnings before launching in to her biggest hit yet, “CRZY.”



Giant connect four and cornhole? Found in the backyard at the Place on Seventh, a.k.a. Kindhouse.



“River” songstress Bishop Briggs let the music move her.



And sons. They’re all there, we promise.



The audience was always dancing during The Lique’s set … “The Frequency” just happens to come with choreography.



As the sole hip-hop act to close the festival, Bae Cole J. Cole entertained with high-energy and humble storytelling.



Sir the Baptist took the crowd “to church,” complete with soul claps.



Brittany Rose and her band wowed–no surprise considering she beat 15 other local acts to earn her place on the festival lineup.



Bubbles, hula hoops, repeat at the Kalliope art car.



British dance music duo Snakehips closed their set with their Tinashe and Chance the Rapper collaboration “All My Friends,” plus a sea of confetti.



During “Ho Hey,” The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz told the audience “You can take your phones out now. But after this song, can we just agree to be together?”

All GIFS created by Camille Cannon. Shareable versions can be found HERE.

