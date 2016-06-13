Vegas Motorcyclist Killed in Suspected DUI Collision ID’ed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist struck and killed by in Las Vegas by a suspected drunken driver.
KSNV-TV reports that 72-year-old Roger McClellan was hit while riding Saturday just after noon.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
According to the Clark County coroner, McClellan suffered multiple injuries in the accident near West Charleston Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive.
Police say 29-year-old Joanne Kloza’s Ford Explorer struck the left side of McClellan’s Harley Davidson bike.
Witnesses say Kloza ran a red light.
According to police, she failed field sobriety testing and was booked for DUI-death.
Kloza and her passenger were not injured.
The collision is still under investigation.
One Comment
This ‘ PARTY-GIRL’ shouldn’t have even been driving, now with her 3rd DUI! She killed a very loved, respected, and important man in the state of Nevada. His funeral was a CLOSED CASKET due to his injuries, as she probably ran him over on his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Family, friends, Legislators, Senators, fellow federal and government co-workers, students, and many more to mention will always feel an emptiness forever with Roger’s loss. Serving 20 years is nothing for taking his life.