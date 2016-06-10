Disney Apologizes for Pahrump Jokes on Show

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Disney ABC Television has issued an apology after clip of one of its shows making fun of a Nevada town spread across the Internet.
The Pahrump Valley Times reports that Disney spokeswoman Patii McTeague says the comments about Pahrump have been removed from the Disney😄 show “A Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything” and that the comments were unintentionally disrespectful.
The show made a series of disparaging remarks about the town, calling it a “stinkhole,” calling residents filthy and referencing a fictional disease called the “Pahrump lump. A Pahrump teen posted a clip of the dialogue on Facebook, where it received more than 39,000 views.
