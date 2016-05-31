World Series Of Poker Tournament Starts Today

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

May 31, 2016 12:39 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Let the games begin.

The 47th annual World Series of Poker starts Tuesday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

Among the 69 events is the tournament’s Main Event, which begins July 9.

It runs through July 18, when a final table of no-limit Texas Hold ‘Em players emerges.

The final nine competitors will return to play at the Main Event championship Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Pennsylvania poker pro Joe McKeehen won the gold bracelet last year, and a $7.68 million top prize.

Organizers said the 2015 tournament had record-breaking attendance, including 103,512 entries and over $210 million in prize money.

