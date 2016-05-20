Guard Beaten in Vegas Rolex Store Smash-and-Grab

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’re looking for five armed robbers after a security guard was beaten with a gun during a smash-and-grab robbery at a Rolex store on the Las Vegas Strip.
Officer Laura Meltzer said Friday the suspects broke glass display cases and swept up valuables in the 10:40 p.m. Thursday robbery at the store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.
Police aren’t saying how much the loot was worth.
Meltzer says the guard was taken to a hospital with head injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Police are reviewing security video from in and around the store to identify the robbers.
No descriptions were immediately available, but Meltzer says they appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.
