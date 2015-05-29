Cat Hoarder in Court

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Numerous citations for local woman May 29, 2015 4:50 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas cat hoarder, Nathalie Beck

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman accused of keeping more than 100 cats at a North Las Vegas rental home pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in a plea deal that her lawyer says has her agreeing to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Attorney Cal Potter said Thursday that Nathalie Beck admits taking in cats to try to save them from euthanasia at area shelters. He says the number just became overwhelming.

Potter appeared on Beck’s behalf to enter her written plea agreement in North Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Charges including torturing and cruelty to animals were dismissed.

Clark County animal control officers on Tuesday removed 18 cats from an extended-stay motel room where Beck was living.

She’s due Aug. 13 in Las Vegas Justice Court on four misdemeanor summonses in that case.

 

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Helena Torgersen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    If anyone know where Natalie beck currently lives, please let us know. Her family is looking for her

    Reply | Report comment |

