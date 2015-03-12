Vegas Nightclub Omnia Promises VIP Feel Without VIP Price

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Not willing to shell out a premium for a VIP nightclub experience? No problem, says the man opening the newest megaclub on the Las Vegas Strip.
Hakkasan Group CEO Neil Moffitt says all club-goers in Omnia at Caesars Palace will get to experience the spectacle, whether they’re paying $30 at the door or at least $1,000 to reserve a table.
Moffitt tells The Associated Press he wants to even the playing field at his 75,000-square-foot nightclub. Its features include an open-air deck with a nighttime view and LED screens that react to people around it with help from motion sensors.
Omnia more than doubles the space used by predecessor PURE, a nightclub often credited for advancing Sin City’s renown for clubbing when it opened in 2004.
Omnia opens Thursday and will host star Justin Bieber’s 21st birthday Saturday.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment
That article title is kinda misunderstanding since Omnia has the highest table minimum and bottle prices in the Las VEgas nightlife industry. There is definitely a VIP feel to the venue thats for sure with 97 vip table locations to choose from. https://www.lasvegas-nightclubs.com/omnia-nightclub-las-vegas/omnia-bottle-service/