Medical Office Busted, Drug Arrest Made

(LAS VEGAS, KXNT)–Police and regulators raided a business complex on West Oakey Boulevard after reports an illegal dentist’s office was operating there.
Police arrested a man identified as Erik Vargas-Rivera and charged him with a felony of Furnishing a Dangerous Drug Without Prescription.
A Metro Police release says the State Board of Phrmacy had received information about the operation, and sent representatives along with the State Board of Medical Examiners, the City of Las Vegas Business Licensing Division and Metro Police to investigate.
The police investigation “indicated that several businesses were operating unlicensed, including a dentist office, primary physician office and a pain/joint management clinic. The businesses were connected through a common hallway adjoining the individual businesses. Search warrants were obtained and investigators located a large amount of dangerous and scheduled narcotics inside the businesses.”
Police detectives noted the large quantities of medication they found included suspected narcotics. The labels of the medication were in Spanish.
The police report says Vargas-Rivera told detectives he receives the drugs from Mexico, where he was a medical student. He admitted to police he does not have a medical license to operate in Nevada and operates a ‘cash only’ business at the Oakey location.
The police report states the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Violent Crimes Sections at 702-828-5634. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.
