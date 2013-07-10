Mount Charleston Relief- Fire Hurts Campaign

To provide disaster assistance to those affected by the Mount Charleston wildfires, the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter is currently calling for financial donations for their “Fire Hurts… Red Cross Helps” campaign in partnership with the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada.
The American Red Cross is continuing their relief efforts in the communities around the Las Vegas and Pahrump valleys affected by the Carpenter 1 wildfire, providing meals, shelter, and dozens of volunteers for those affected by the fires. Through the “Fire Hurts… Red Cross Help” campaign, the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada are asking residents for donations to help assist those who are affected by the fires and to keep those wild land and structure firefighters who are helping to fight the fire and shelter the victims in their thoughts.
All donations made to this campaign go directly to fire victims in Southern Nevada. The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada and American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter thank the community for their support.
Southern Nevadans can assist their neighbors displaced by fire by going to http://www.redcross.org/cm/southernfirehurts-pub to make a donation for Southern Nevada Red Cross fire response, or they can call Brooke at 369-3674.
One Comment