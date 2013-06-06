Union Site Warns Vegas Visitors About Labor Fights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 55,000-member Culinary Workers Union has launched a site warning Las Vegas visitors about possible strikes that could affect their events.
VegasTravelAlert.org lists 10 venues owned by Station Casinos as sites with active labor disputes. The powerful union has tried for years and failed to organize workers at those properties.
The site lists 27 other casinos as “at-risk,” meaning their labor contracts are set to expire soon. That roster includes big names such as Caesars Palace and the Bellagio.
Union officials instruct site visitors to “protect themselves” by calling the casino and urging them to resolve the labor disputes.
It also provides sample language for event organizers to include in their contracts that would allow them to pull out without penalty if a strike or picketing occurs.
One Comment