Study: Blonde Women More Likely To Cheat In Relationships

Parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann, Kate and Gerry McCann hold hands as they speak to the media during a press conference in central London on May 2, 2012 five years after Madeleine's disappearance while on a family holiday in Portugal. Aged three at the time, the artist's impression depicts how Madeleine may now look, based on family photos of her, along with childhood images of her parents. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)
File photo of a couple holding hands. (credit: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS Las Vegas) – When it comes to infidelity, blondes really do have more fun.

A report from a social media company has found that 42 percent of women who classify themselves as cheaters have blonde hair. The research, conducted by CheaterVille.com, indicated that hair color could be used to see whether a partner is more likely to cheat.

After blonde females, the study found that the next likely group of females to cheat was redheads, who came in at 23 percent. Brown- and black-haired women came in at third and fourth at 20 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

When it comes to men, however, it is a different story. Forty percent of men who indicated themselves to be cheaters have brown hair, according to the study. Cheating men with black hair came in second at 23 percent, while blondes and redheads clocked in at 20 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Though the study is largely anecdotal and done with no analysis in regard to baldness or temporary hair coloring, the statistics indicate that hair color plays at least some role in deciding whether someone stays faithful.

“From Veronica vs. Betty to Ginger vs. Mary Anne, we’ve always favored one look over another,” CheaterVille founder James McGibney said in a statement about the study. “But now our research gives us a tempting look at how hair color might play a role in infidelity – and that’s nothing to brush off.”

