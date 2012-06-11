CCSD Sends Out 400 Layoff Notices

(Las Vegas, NV) — Clark County School District officials issued layoff notices today to more than 400 licensed personnel, as part of its reduction of more than 1,000 teaching positions for the 2012-2013 school year.
The reduction of more than 1,000 positions will force class sizes to go up an average of three children per class and is the result of a recent arbitrator’s decision forcing the District to give pay increases to licensed personnel in the 2011-2012 school year.
Amanda Fulkerson, Head of Communications says, “These are going to be teachers who were planning on coming back to our classrooms right now, but are now no longer going to be able to.”
The $64 million the District was made to pay required the elimination of 1,015 positions in order to balance the more than $2 billion budget. The District was required by law to submit a balanced budget to lawmakers by June 8.
One Comment